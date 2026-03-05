NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
06.03.2026 00:10:00
This AI Stock is Now Nvidia's Biggest Holding. Is it a Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the name most of us think of when we think of artificial intelligence (AI). The company dominates the AI chip market with top products such as its Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra platforms, and these have led to explosive earnings growth.But this tech giant isn't just a major player in the AI landscape; it's also an investor in other AI companies. Nvidia is ideally positioned to do this as it has visibility on what's happening in the AI market and what's to come.Nvidia recently reported its latest stock trades, those from the fourth quarter of last year, and as part of that, we now know the name of the company's biggest holding. Is it a buy? Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
