This AI Stock Is Perfect for a Young Investor

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been on a tear this year amid the arms race for artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company is the leader in the market for graphics processing units (GPUs), which are required to do everything from playing video games to training computers to process information intelligently like a human.While the company has had its ups and downs in recent years, there are a few reasons why Nvidia might be the perfect AI stock for a young investor.While AI chip demand is driving Nvidia's stock higher this year, many young people are probably familiar with the company as a gaming brand. This is a good starting point to understand what Nvidia is all about. It pioneered graphics processing technology in the 1990s for PC gaming long before it expanded the technology to other markets.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel