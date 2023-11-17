|
17.11.2023 22:00:00
This AI Stock Is Poised to Disrupt the Advertising Industry
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has transformed the advertising industry since it was founded in 2009. The company is the largest, independent, demand-side adtech platform (DSP). It provides a self-service, cloud-based platform that runs ad campaigns and optimizes them to maximize return on investment.The impact of the company's innovations is self-evident in its growth. The chart below shows how its revenue has ramped up since its 2016 initial public offering (IPO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
