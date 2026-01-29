Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
29.01.2026 09:35:00
This AI Stock Is Primed for a Monster Run in 2026
Quick, think about an artificial intelligence (AI) stock. What's the first name to pop into your mind? It probably wasn't streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). But don't be fooled: AI is going to start changing the way we work, shop, and consume media.Netflix may not be an obvious AI stock, but it is an AI company. Its algorithms gently push you to binge-watch the new show you love, and it will continue to evolve, looking for ways to commandeer your attention.Despite the market's AI craze, Netflix stock has dumped more than 35% since the summer. World-class companies don't go on sale often. Here is why investors may want to buy the dip before Netflix's potential monster run this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
