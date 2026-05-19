Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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20.05.2026 00:10:00
This AI Stock Is the Ultimate Set-It-and-Forget-It Buy for Long-Term Investors
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been driving the S&P 500 to incredible gains in recent years. Investors have rushed to get in on key players powering this revolution, as well as lesser-known companies that could be winners of the future. The reason for all of this excitement is simple: AI, even in its early days, has shown us it can deliver efficiency and help companies become more innovative. And all of this may lead to significant earnings growth for the developers and users of the technology.This is a fast-moving field, but that doesn't necessarily mean all AI stocks are risky or must be watched like a pot of boiling water on your stove. In fact, one AI company in particular offers a package that cautious investors will like: a long history of earnings strength due to multiple businesses and a solid position in AI. And that's what makes this AI stock the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it buy for long-term investors. Let's check it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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26.02.26
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