Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
02.02.2026 22:15:00
This AI Stock Is Trading at a Massive Discount Despite Red-Hot Growth
Finding an artificial intelligence (AI) trading at a sizable discount isn't that common. There is a ton of hype in this industry, and investors need to be careful not get caught up in it. However, there are a few areas that aren't quite fully valued yet, giving savvy investors a chance to scoop up potentially huge winners at a solid discount.One stock I think is rather cheap is Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). Nebius may look overvalued, but only if you don't factor in the monster growth management is already telling us about.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
