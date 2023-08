This AI Stock Is Turning the Corner. Is It Time to Buy?

Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) went public in September 2021, right before the Nasdaq peaked and tech stocks started to crash.The software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock focused on digital optimization is still down substantially since its initial public offering, but the company's second-quarter earnings report shows the stock may have put the worst of the sell-off behind it as the stock was up 7.7% after hours on Tuesday.Revenue in the quarter rose 17% to $67.8 million, topping analyst estimates at $67 million and the company's own guidance. Paying customers grew 28% to 2,344, outpacing revenue, due in part to a change in its pricing model. Dollar -based net retention rate in the quarter was 101%, showing expansions have slowed significantly, coming in nearly flat. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel