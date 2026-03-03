Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.03.2026 02:22:00
This AI Stock Is Up 11% in Just 1 Week. Time to Buy?
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) are up more than 11% over the last week, even as the S&P 500 is about flat for the same period. Investors seem upbeat about the stock, following an earnings report that showcased rapid enterprise adoption of the company's AI (artificial intelligence) tools.It's also possible that investors simply think the stock is oversold. After all, despite its gains over the last week, shares are still down 18% year to date -- a dramatic underperformance compared with the S&P 500's 0.5% gain over the same period.Whatever the exact reason for the stock's surge over the last week, it's an interesting time to evaluate whether it is a good time to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!