This AI Stock Isn't Getting the Attention It Deserves

If you've been paying any attention to the investing scene lately, you've probably had your fill of discussions about artificial intelligence (AI) and AI stocks. Let's be honest: Many companies (and commentators) are really stretching the definition of AI so it fits a company they care about. In all fairness, it's just good business during a hype cycle.But one industry that doesn't need to fake its connection to AI is cybersecurity.Companies like Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were developing AI and machine learning and incorporating it into their businesses well before the technology elevated itself into the mainstream consciousness. The reason is simple: Human intervention in cybersecurity incidents is often too slow to be effective. Cybersecurity software these days must be able to operate autonomously and know how to adjust to previous threats in order to better address future threats. This is the essence of AI . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel