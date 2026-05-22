CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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22.05.2026 18:30:00
This AI Stock Just Secured a Deal That Could Change Its Trajectory Forever
Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) just landed a strategic partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which could accelerate its efforts to build data centers optimized for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The deal gives Iren a $3.4 billion AI cloud contract over five years to run Nvidia's internal workloads. It also supports Iren's plans to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of data center capacity powered by Nvidia hardware.For a business transitioning from Bitcoin mining to a leading AI cloud infrastructure provider, this deal validates that opportunity and could change Iren's growth trajectory forever.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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