This AI Stock Looks Dirt-Cheap. Is It a Bargain or a Value Trap?

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has long had a leading position in enterprise IT. It's known for having the world's top relational database management system as well as cloud infrastructure, enterprise software, and the Java computing language.However, as a stock, Oracle largely disappointed over the last decade. Revenue has been mostly flat until a recent surge, and the stock underperformed the Nasdaq and most of its big tech peers over the last 10 years.This year has been a different story for Oracle, with the stock surging on rapid growth in its cloud infrastructure division thanks in large part to artificial intelligence (AI). Even after a pullback on its fiscal first-quarter earnings report due to a deceleration in cloud growth, the stock is still up 39% year to date as revenue growth significantly improved.