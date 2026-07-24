Cool Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JNQ1 / ISIN: US21640C1053
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24.07.2026 09:47:00
This AI Stock Needs to Cool Off After Gaining More Than 200% Year to Date
Ultra Cleaning Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) has enjoyed an incredible rally in 2026. Shares are up by more than 200% year to date as more investors recognize the company's role in AI infrastructure.The company's purity cleaning services get rid of contaminants on AI chips and semiconductor products during manufacturing to ensure GPUs function properly when customers buy them. Chip manufacturing equipment leaders Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are two of its largest customers. Ultra Cleaning Holdings is in the right industry at the right time, and it has some of the largest businesses in the foundry equipment space as its customers. However, that doesn't mean you should rush to buy the stock, particularly after its rally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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