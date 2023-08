This AI Stock Used to Be Worth More Than $10 Billion -- It's Now Worth Less Than $1 Billion. Is the Stock a Buy?

Insurance technology expert Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was a high-flying market darling once upon a time. Its fully automated end-to-end process, with artificial intelligence (AI) tools running everything from applications to loss payouts, was a perfect match for the increasingly automated trends of the early pandemic era.But the business grew too fast for its own good. Lemonade's financial statements turned sour, and the stock took a swan dive. The market cap reached an all-time high of $10.4 billion in January 2021. The company is worth only $950 million today.Is the company poised for a comeback, or are the lemons really rotting? Let's take a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel