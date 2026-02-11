Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
11.02.2026 10:15:00
This AI Stock's CEO Just Said It's a $1 Trillion Company in the Making
Despite soaring stock market valuations over the last few years, trillion-dollar companies are still a rare breed. Just 11 stocks traded on U.S. stock exchanges are currently worth 13 figures. The majority of them are closely tied to advances in artificial intelligence (AI).Investors looking for the next trillion-dollar company would be right to consider some of the smaller AI stocks in the market. The technology holds a lot of promise to transform businesses across every industry, and a company facilitating that transformation could be worth a lot of money. One CEO believes his company is on a path to get there, but it's worth just over $100 billion right now.Here's why ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) CEO Bill McDermott believes his company is a $1 trillion company in the making.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
