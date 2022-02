This Airline Stock Cratered 22% Last Friday on Weak 2022 Guidance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Regional airline SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) achieved some of the best results in the U.S. airline industry last year. The company earned a solid profit of $112 million ($2.20 per share) under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). On an adjusted basis -- excluding the net benefit of the federal airline payroll support programs and a one-time impairment charge -- SkyWest roughly broke even, whereas most airlines recorded big losses.Nevertheless, SkyWest stock has lost about a quarter of its value over the past 12 months. The largest part of that decline came last Friday, when the stock plummeted 22% after management provided a disappointing forecast for 2022. While the share price has recovered a bit this week, the sharp pullback has made this airline stock a great buy now for long-term investors.