This Alphabet Segment Has More Potential Than Artificial Intelligence

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the initial rush surrounding chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) wears off, investors are finally starting to come to their senses that Microsoft's Bing chatbot isn't the end of Google search. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) didn't want to rush the launch of this technology, which is smart, because Microsoft's chatbot has been giving users some disturbing answers. While many investors want to focus on AI, there is one area that could be even more important for Alphabet: cloud computing. This segment carries immense opportunity for Alphabet and could hold the keys for its next growth phase.If you look at the infographic below, search still makes up much of Alphabet's revenue.Continue reading