WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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10.06.2026 00:15:00
This Alternative Asset Manager Looks Built for a Higher-for-Longer World
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is a complex business with numerous moving parts, some of which are also publicly traded. That said, Brookfield Corporation itself is looking to mimic Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), as it works to become an investment-led insurance company. Its focus has long been on providing investment management services and on investing in infrastructure assets. That's almost perfect for a higher-for-longer rate environment.Essentially, Brookfield Corporation has its own capital and collects capital from others. That cash is invested through Brookfield Corporation's ecosystem, which includes Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) and a collection of publicly traded entities, such as Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP). It is a bit complex, but think of Brookfield Corporation as the mastermind. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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