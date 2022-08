This Analyst Thinks Fastly Stock Will More Than Double

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are some bullish price targets on the Street. But one analyst's price target for edge-computing company Fastly 's (NYSE: FSLY) stock is on the extreme side of bullishness. The recently updated 12-month price target calls for over 100% upside from here.Could the growth stock really be this undervalued? Let's take a look.To better understand Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan's $25 price target for Fastly stock, investors should have some context about the stock's recent volatile ride. Shares of the growth stock have been absolutely hammered this year, sliding nearly 70% year to date. The decline in Fastly's stock price has been largely driven by disappointment in the company's growth rates relative to its valuation. With Fastly still reporting significant losses, investors were likely hoping for a significant uptick in year-over-year revenue growth rates in 2022. But top-line year-over-year growth rates are still in the low twenties -- far from the company's 45% growth in 2020.