This Apartment REIT Expects Supersized Growth in 2022

Demand for apartments in high-cost coastal cities took a hit during the early days of the pandemic. Many renters fled urban areas for cheaper suburbs because they could work remotely. However, with more companies starting to return to the office, renters are returning to major cities.That's proving to be a boon for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), one of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) focused on apartments. The company sees robust growth in 2022, fueled by recovery in its core markets and its expansion into faster-growing cities. Here's a look at what the REIT sees ahead.