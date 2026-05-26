Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

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26.05.2026 19:42:18

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock Just Joined Nvidia, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Samsung in the $1 Trillion Club. Is It a Buy Now?

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) has been one of the biggest stories on the stock market, and it just hit a major milestone.Shares of the memory chip superstar just topped the $1 trillion market cap threshold for the first time in its history, joining top chip stocks like Nvidia, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Samsung in the club.An unusually aggressive price target hike from UBS was the catalyst for today's pop, driving the stock up as much as 18.7% today as of noon ET, topping $1 trillion in market cap at one point.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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