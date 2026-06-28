Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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28.06.2026 18:23:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cloud Stock Has Crushed Amazon, Microsoft, and Google in 2026. It Can Continue Skyrocketing After 184% Gains
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet's Google have been experiencing strong demand for their artificial intelligence (AI)-focused cloud computing offerings, leading to significant increases in their backlogs and remaining performance obligations (RPO).The three tech giants, which are members of the Magnificent Seven, were sitting on a combined order backlog of $1.45 trillion in the first quarter of 2026. This clearly indicates an incredible demand for running AI workloads in data centers. However, shares of Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet have struggled despite the massive contractual backlogs they carry.While Amazon and Alphabet have gained 3% and 6% this year, Microsoft's stock has retreated 21%. However, there's another cloud computing company that's witnessed a parabolic jump in its stock price this year. Shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are up by an incredible 184%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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