This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company Could Be the Next to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club, According to Wall Street

One of the longest tenured bulls on electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an investor named Ron Baron. Baron is mutual fund manager and longtime supporter of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Earlier this month, Baron sat down with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin for an interview to discuss all things Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, two of Baron's investments. During the discussion, Baron made one of his most bullish calls yet. The investor believes that Tesla's self-driving technology will be worth $1 trillion.Baron isn't the only one with a positive outlook on Tesla's autonomous driving capabilities. Let's dig into why this could be such a big catalyst for Tesla and assess if now is a good time to buy the stock.