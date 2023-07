This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Could Be Worth $3 Trillion by 2024, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Morgan Stanley analysts, led by Keith Weiss, recently ranked Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as their "top pick" among large-cap software companies, citing growth prospects in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and a sensible valuation. The analyst team also raised its 12-month price target on Microsoft to $415 per share, implying a 25% upside from its current share price. That price target also implies a valuation of nearly $3.1 trillion by mid-2024 at the latest.Here's what investors should know about this AI growth stock.Microsoft accounted for 16.4% of software-as-a-service revenue last year, taking nearly twice as much market share as its closest competitor, and Microsoft Azure currently serves 95% of the Fortune 500 in some capacity. In short, the tech giant offers a broad range of software products and cloud services that collectively form the IT backbone for many modern businesses.