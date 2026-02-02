:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.02.2026 20:36:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Play Could Be the Steal of 2026
Finding steals in the stock market isn't easy, but they are available. Sometimes, they're right under your nose! I think one of the biggest steals in the market today is hidden in plain sight: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Nvidia is the world's largest company by market cap, so how is it a steal?It all comes down to the growth Nvidia expects in 2026 and beyond, and if the market priced that growth into the stock, it would be trading for much more than it actually is.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!