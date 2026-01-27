:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.01.2026 02:00:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock, Up 28,700% Since Its IPO, Could Be the Biggest Bargain of the Decade
Wall Street's obsession with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has helped fuel a historic bull market over the last few years. Megacap technology stocks in particular have witnessed pronounced valuation expansion throughout the AI revolution, which has contributed to some frothiness in the major indices.As growth stocks roar higher, it's becoming more challenging to find a good deal in the market. I've found one AI stock that stands out from the pack in this regard, though.Last year, shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) nearly tripled. This performance only adds to the company's illustrious shareholder returns. Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 1984, Micron stock has gained about 28,700%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!