:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
18.02.2026 21:15:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be the Steal of 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been on sticky ground lately due to concerns about the massive spending on infrastructure and the potential disruptions this technology could bring for software companies.However, it cannot be denied that the proliferation of AI has driven meaningful growth for many companies. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT), a company that provides thermal management, power management, server racks, and services and software for managing data centers, is one such name that's seeing a substantial acceleration in growth due to AI.Let's look at the reasons why this company could be one of the best ways to play the AI boom in 2026 and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.