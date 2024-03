This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Double, and It Is Way Cheaper Than Nvidia

Technology stocks had a good start in 2024, with the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index gaining more than 10% already, and artificial intelligence (AI) has been a driving force behind this rally.Strong quarterly results from top AI names such as Nvidia lifted not only tech stocks but also the market as a whole, with both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hitting new highs. The positive stock market sentiment seems to have rubbed off on internet browser provider Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) as well.Shares of the company shot up more than 15% on March 1 as investors reacted positively to its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Let's see why the market gave the thumbs-up to Opera's results, and check why it could be an ideal alternative for investors looking to buy an AI stock that's not as expensive as Nvidia .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel