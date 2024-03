This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Has Been Hailed as a "Stealth Nvidia." Time to Buy?

Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are playing a major role in overall market dynamics right now. Last year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared more than 40% thanks in large part to euphoria surrounding the AI narrative.Specifically, the "Magnificent Seven" -- Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Nvidia -- have had a major influence on the record-setting performance by the S&P 500 so far in 2024.But there are many opportunities beyond those seven. One company that has experienced quite a bit of volatility over the last year is Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), which works extremely closely with semiconductor leaders Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel