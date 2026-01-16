Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
16.01.2026 13:22:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Has Jumped 328% in 1 Year. It Can Soar Higher After Feb. 3. (Hint: It's Not Palantir.)
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has registered stunning gains of 166% on the market in the past year, driven by the impressive acceleration in the company's growth, largely due to the fast-growing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions.Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has proven to be a major success, enabling it to land new customers at a healthy pace and secure larger contracts from existing ones. Investors are now looking ahead to its fourth-quarter results, which it will deliver on Feb. 2.The company needs to deliver terrific results and guidance to justify its expensive valuation. After all, Palantir is trading at a whopping 416 times trailing earnings and 117 times sales. It remains to be seen whether its stock has room to fly higher following its upcoming report. However, there is another AI-related company that's trading at a significantly cheaper valuation than Palantir that will release its next earnings report on Feb. 3, and there is a chance that one could get a nice shot in the arm when it does.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
