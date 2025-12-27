Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
27.12.2025 17:15:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Crushing Palantir in 2025. You Should Buy It Hand Over Fist Before It Becomes a Multibagger.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is likely one of the first names that comes to mind when investors are looking for a company that's capitalizing on the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI). The company's expertise in the generative AI software market is a big reason why that's likely to be the case. After all, Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has been a massive hit among customers looking to integrate generative AI technology into their operations, helping them achieve significant productivity gains.Unsurprisingly, Palantir's growth has accelerated remarkably this year, leading to a 156% surge in its stock price. However, concerns about Palantir's expensive valuation have weighed on the stock of late. This is evident from a 6% increase in its stock price over the past three months, despite the company delivering a solid set of results just last month.However, shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have surged in the past three months. The stock has appreciated an impressive 36% during this period, significantly outpacing Palantir's gains. Let's examine why that has been the case and why it may be a good idea to buy this stock right away.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
26.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|Palantir-Aktie in Grün: Debatte über US-Geheimdienstzugriffe (finanzen.at)
|
17.12.25
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.12.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.12.25
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)