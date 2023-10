This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) has turned out to be a key growth driver for semiconductor stocks in 2023 thanks to the critical role that chips are going to play in the proliferation of this technology.After all, AI servers need more computing power, faster memory, and more storage to train models and run AI applications. The popular chatbot, ChatGPT, is reportedly powered by at least 30,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia. A GPU consists of multiple components that include a processor, a cooling device, connectors, memory, and a memory interface.Because GPUs are capable of computing huge amounts of data simultaneously, they're ideal for training AI applications. As a result, there has been a massive demand for Nvidia's GPUs of late, with the waiting period for its flagship H100 AI graphics card reportedly running into six months. Nvidia, however, sources the components of its GPUs from different vendors. For instance, the company gets the processors manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel