This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Up 36% in 2025. 1 Reason This Could Be Just the Beginning.
Government agencies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for data analysis, task automation, and faster decision-making. BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) could be a significant beneficiary, and investors seem to agree as the stock has surged 36% year to date despite the lack of meaningful revenue growth.One important reason to consider buying shares is that BigBear.ai just made a significant acquisition that could turbocharge its growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
