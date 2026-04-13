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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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13.04.2026 10:22:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Just Hit an All-Time Low, But Wall Street Says It's Time to Buy
Cybersecurity stocks are currently under pressure over fears that new artificial intelligence (AI) products like Anthropic's Claude Mythos could outperform even the best security software on the market. However, this is mostly speculation so far because these tools are largely unproven in real-world settings, and I'm not convinced they will be the perfect one-size-fits-all solution for every enterprise.As a result, there might be value in traditional vendors right now. SentinelOne (NYSE: S) developed an enterprise-grade cybersecurity platform called Singularity, which already uses AI to deliver highly automated protection. Its stock is down 18% in 2026, and it closed at an all-time low on Friday, April 10.But the majority of the analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal think now might be a great time to buy, and in fact, none of them recommend selling. Their consensus price target also points to significant upside from the current level, so if the recent concerns about emerging AI tools prove to be overblown, investors could reap a very strong return. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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