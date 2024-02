This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Just Tanked. Time to Buy the Dip?

Earnings season is in high gear and all eyes are on big tech. "Magnificent Seven" member Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently reported earnings for its fourth quarter and full year 2023.Despite healthy growth across each of Alphabet's major revenue streams, investors were left uninspired. Since reporting earnings on Jan. 30, Alphabet stock is down roughly 7% as of market close on Feb. 1.Let's dig into the report, and assess why investors may be souring on Alphabet. More importantly, by taking a thorough look at the entire picture and thinking longer term, investors may come to view the sell-off as an opportunity to buy the dip.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel