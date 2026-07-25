WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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25.07.2026 10:12:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock May Be the Best Company in the World, Says a Wall Street Analyst
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade for several years. Its stock price, despite dropping 30% year to date, has increased 1,800% since January 2023.In a recent interview, Gil Luria, head of technology research at D.A. Davidson, told Schwab Network, "Palantir may be the best company in the world. It's at least the best software company." He also explained that, while the stock remains expensive, the valuation is more attractive today than it has been in the past.Earlier this month, Luria raised his target price to $175 per share. That implies 42% upside from the current share price of $123. However, most Wall Street analysts expect even larger gains. Palantir has a median target price of $200 per share, implying 62% upside. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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