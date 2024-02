This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Topped the Dow Jones Last Year. Here's Why I Think It'll Do It Again in 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to some of the world's largest companies, including Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and McDonald's. But in 2023, an unsuspecting software company topped the index as its best performer. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock rose 98% in 2023 -- higher than any of its Dow Jones cohorts.The company's visionary CEO, Marc Benioff, could be viewed as a specialist in mergers and acquisitions. Although Salesforce has long been a staple for sales and marketing professionals, the company is quickly making inroads into other areas of enterprise software. From data analytics to workplace productivity tools, Salesforce is evolving into a more sophisticated business -- and artificial intelligence (AI) is front and center in this growth story.Let's dig into what fueled Salesforce's growth last year and assess why further returns could be in store for 2024 and beyond.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel