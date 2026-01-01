:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.01.2026 14:44:00
This Artificial Intelligence Stock Could Be the Biggest Bargain Buy of 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks delivered another year of impressive returns to investors in 2025, as is evident from the 30% jump in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF -- the largest AI-focused exchange-traded fund.The sector did well despite starting 2025 on the back foot for reasons that included President Donald Trump's tariff-induced trade wars and concerns about the huge amounts of money being spent on AI infrastructure. Those concerns were amplified after Chinese tech startup DeepSeek claimed that it had been able to train its large language model for a fraction of what the likes of OpenAI have been spending.Following their remarkable surges over the past year, most of the top AI stocks -- names like Nvidia, Palantir, Broadcom, and Snowflake -- are trading at expensive sales multiples, lofty earnings multiples, or both. However, there is one AI stock that can be bought at an incredibly cheap valuation right now, despite having risen 250% in the past year -- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
