This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Now Cathie Wood's Second-Largest Position -- and It's Not Palantir or Nvidia

Technology investor Cathie Wood is back in the headlines. But for once, she isn't talking about her bullish stance on Tesla. Wood is known for setting lofty price targets as well as for acquiring large positions in high-flying growth stocks.Given the increasing interest in and use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology by businesses of all sizes, it should not surprise investors to learn that Wood is pouncing on an array of stocks in that niche. What may come as a surprise, however, is that she is not scooping up shares of well-known AI names such as Nvidia or Palantir at the frequency you might expect. Rather, she appears to be looking for less obvious AI opportunities.One such company in particular has really started to stick out: UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Why? Well, because Wood has bought so much of its stock that it now represents her second-largest position across all of her exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel