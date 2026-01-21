WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
|
21.01.2026 20:00:00
This Asian Nation's Stocks Are Beating America and the World. Should You Invest $1,000?
During the past year, Japan's stock market has outperformed the S&P 500 index and the rest of the world. That's right: Japan's Nikkei 225 index is up 38.6% since January 2025. During that timeframe, the S&P 500 index has gained 15.7% and the Vanguard Total World Stock Market Index ETF, an index of 9,950 international stocks, has gained 21.3%.Japan is famous for its "lost decades" of stock market decline and stagnant growth. In 1989, Japan's stock market crashed, leading to many years of drawdowns. But in the past few years, the Land of the Rising Sun's stock market has risen again.An easy way for American investors to "buy Japan" is to invest in the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEMKT: EWJ). This index ETF of large and mid-sized Japanese companies has gained 29.2% in the past year. Here's a closer look at what's driving the rise of Japanese stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!