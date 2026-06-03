Sprott Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q0AG / ISIN: CA8520661098
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03.06.2026 19:47:23
This Asset Manager Initiated a $7.7 Million Sprott Position. Is the Precious Metals Rally Just Getting Started?
Caldwell Investment Management initiated a new position in Sprott (NYSE:SII) during the first quarter, acquiring 57,300 shares in a transaction estimated at $7.67 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026 SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Caldwell Investment Management established a new holding in Sprott by purchasing 57,300 shares. The estimated value of this trade, based on the average unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026, was $7.67 million. The quarter-end value of the position was $7.70 million, resulting entirely from the new share purchase.Sprott is a Toronto-based asset management company specializing in alternative investment strategies and fund management. The company leverages its expertise in portfolio and wealth management to deliver differentiated products for a diverse client base. Sprott's focus on specialized investment offerings and disciplined management supports its competitive positioning in the asset management industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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