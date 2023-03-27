This Auto Tech Company You've Never Heard of Could Be a Market-Beating Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) has been around since the 1990s, but it didn't have its IPO until 2020. Why care about this analog chip designer now?Well, it's quickly growing (shares are up nearly 162% since the IPO) thanks to its end markets enabling automotive technology, renewable energy, and industrial automation. Allegro MicroSystems just hosted its first-ever investor day as a public company, and the market was pleased with the updates. If you believe the future of autos is battery power, Allegro is worth getting familiar with.