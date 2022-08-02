This Automotive Stock Could Be Recession Insurance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As an auto parts retailer, O'Reilly (NASDAQ: ORLY) provides an essential service to car drivers who need to get their vehicles fixed no matter what the economy has in store. The company has performed well in past recessions and could repeat the feat if the U.S. is currently in a recession (or falls into one this year or next). Here's how O'Reilly could be a recession-proof stock.Selling car parts is not what you'd call a headline-grabbing business, but it plays a vital role in our everyday lives. Folks need their cars to get to work, pick up groceries, and take the kids to soccer practice. Having your car break down can grind a driver's life to a screeching halt until it can get repaired. Getting cars back up and running as quickly as possible drives demand for parts sellers like O'Reilly.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading