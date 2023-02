This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Few have succeeded. It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is one such select company that started its spree of acquisitions 25 years ago. The stock also happens to be a great buy-and-hold opportunity today for investors looking to safely build their wealth over the long term. IAC is a true "Baby Berkshire." Here's why -- after seeing its stock fall 50% over the past year -- it might be the cheapest stock in America. Continue reading