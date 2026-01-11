:be Aktie
This Bank Stock Could Be One of the Best Companies to Own in 2026
It's always exciting to start a new year and think about fresh possibilities. You may be one of the many investors who have taken the opportunity to reevaluate their positions and make sure their portfolios are filled with high-potential stocks in multiple categories.If you're looking for a bank stock, I recommend SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) as a top stock for 2026. It's far from your typical bank stock, but it represents the future of banking, and it could be an excellent addition to a growth-oriented portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
