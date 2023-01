This Bank Stock Just Soared After Earnings -- but Could Still Be a Great Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There is a lot of investor pessimism surrounding the lending industry right now, and it certainly makes sense. After all, soaring interest rates have caused demand for loans to decline, and if a recession hits (like most experts are predicting), it could cause a rise in loan defaults.However, Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) just showed investors that things might be going better than anticipated. The bank recently reported its year-end 2022 results, and shares soared by as much as 20% the day after the announcement. Here's a rundown of Ally's fourth-quarter numbers, why the market reacted so favorably, and why the stock could still be a great buy for long-term investors.Let's start with the headline numbers. Ally beat expectations on both the top and bottom line. The bank generated $2.2 billion in revenue, $150 million more than expected, and $1.08 in earnings per share (EPS) was 8% better than analysts had been expecting. And it's worth noting that expectations were likely even worse right before the report, as Discover (NYSE: DFS) reported disappointing results and high charge-off rates the day before.Continue reading