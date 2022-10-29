|
This Bear Market Could Be the Best Investing Opportunity in More Than a Decade
Some people see a glass of water as half-empty. The die-hard pessimists probably even think the water in the glass contains arsenic. I'm not in either of those groups. Count me among those who always see a glass of water as half-full.I'll admit, though, that it's not easy being optimistic with the current stock market environment. Most of the stocks in my portfolio are down quite a bit. However, I'm encouraged when I think about 10 or 15 years from now. Why? This bear market could be the best investing opportunity in more than a decade.The late musical prodigy Prince had a big hit years ago with a song that included the lyrics, "I'm gonna party like it's 1999." For investors, the present (or at least the near future) could be a time to party like it's 2009 instead.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
