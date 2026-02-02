Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
02.02.2026 21:09:00
This Beaten-Down AI Stock Could Stage a Comeback in 2026
Despite the banner year 2025 was for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, not every company in the industry had a great year. Some AI companies tumbled dramatically despite the sheer amount of media attention and investing fervor in the technology.Some of them fell due to being over-hyped or having poor fundamentals, but there's a few for which I can't explain their poor performance. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is one of them.The past 12 months have seen the company fall 33.7%, while the S&P 500 rose 16%. But given the company's strong fundamentals and the fact that it's up over 5,200% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2004, I think 2025's dip was a speed bump and nothing more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
