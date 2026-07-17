Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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17.07.2026 18:30:00
This Beaten-Down Aviation Stock Is Worth a Look Despite Its 46% Decline
If you've been holding out on Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), whether because of its lofty valuation or unfinished certification process, now might be a good time to take a second look at the beaten-down aviation stock.Over the past month, Joby stock has lost about 21% of its value; year to date, about 47% has been shaved off. The company now has a $7.5 billion market capitalization, which still isn't cheap considering it could be years away from generating meaningful revenue.Joby's steep, not to say vertical, decline isn't all that surprising. In fact, even the most bullish forecasts for the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market have warned investors not to get too hung up on a slow regulatory process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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