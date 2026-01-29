Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
29.01.2026 14:30:00
This Beaten-Down Biotech Is Showing Signs of Life. Is It a Buy?
Over the past five years, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), a vaccine maker, lost more than 90% of its market value. Though it succeeded in its goal of launching a coronavirus vaccine, the biotech did so much later than some anticipated and struggled to keep its sales competitive with the market leaders in that niche.However, Novavax has made several moves in recent years that could help it bounce back. The company's shares are already up by 28% in 2026 after it announced a deal with a pharmaceutical giant. With that as a backdrop, are Novavax's shares attractive right now? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
