This Beaten-Down Fashion Stock Could Be the Next Big Thing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Branding is an underrated aspect of investing. Most products outside of pharmaceuticals or technology -- a lot of consumer goods, for example -- can be easily copied. Yet some of the most successful stocks belong to these consumer brands that customers love and remain loyal to anyway.Fashion brand and retailer Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) could be the next example to shine. The company has grown significantly in recent years, and the stock's fundamentals could set shareholders up for solid investment returns going forward.Magazines and cable television have long served as platforms for fashion brands to reach customers. You still see that today, especially for designer brands. Revolve is an e-commerce fashion retailer that markets to Millennial and Generation Z consumers, selling merchandise from more than 1,000 brands, both third-party and owned.Continue reading